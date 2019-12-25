|
Phillip Augustine Iriondo
1928 ~ 2019
Phillip Augustine Iriondo passed away on December 22, 2019, after months of failing health he died peacefully in his sleep at home.
Phil was born to Jose and Santa (Uberuaga) on March 12, 1928 in Boise Idaho, where he spent his entire 91 years in the city he loved. The youngest of 6 children - he grew up in a proud Basque home near Barber Dam with loving parents and 5 wonderful siblings who spoiled him rotten!
In the early 1940's he quickly discovered his love of football - a sport in which he excelled. He proudly played for Boise Junior College under Lyle Smith on the 1947 and 1948 undefeated teams where he was named an All American. He enjoyed sharing stories of his playing days with his family. His favorite story is about a homecoming parade float before a game against the Lewiston Lumberjacks. The float consisted of "Lumberjacks" wearing leg casts, arm slings, head bandages and using crutches with a banner across the float stating "IRIONDO WAS HERE!"
Interest from the Chicago Bears and the prospect of playing more football was not enough to get him to leave Boise where he spent his working life in construction and with the Boise School District.
He was a great father who always took care of his children - teaching and guiding them through life. "Papa" was loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren who all provided him with a lot of joy in his later years.
Phil is survived by his children, Laura Iriondo Huter (Mike), Phil Iriondo Jr. (Julie), Greg Iriondo (Tammy), Lisa Iriondo and 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren with one more on the way!
The family would also like to thank MultiCare Home Health Services for the outstanding care they provided Dad.
A public viewing will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28th from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM with graveside services at Morris Hill Cemetery at noon.
In lieu of flowers the family would suggest donations to the Basque Center.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 25, 2019