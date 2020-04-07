|
Phillip Mark Barber
April 7, 1944 - March 26, 2020
Phillip Mark Barber died suddenly on March 26, 2020; he lay down for an afternoon nap and just didn't wake up. He is sorely missed by his family and friends and leaves an indelible imprint on all those he came in contact with through his legal and lobbying work, daily visits to local coffee shops, and conversations over beer or a fine Irish whiskey. He loved daily conversations with his brother, watching sports, and doing any kind of puzzle, but mostly, he thrived on interacting with people. His knowledge of and discourse on U.S. history is the stuff of legend.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 7, 1944, Phil grew up in Muskegon, MI–or as he called it, the Riviera of the Midwest–graduated with honors from the University of Michigan, married Barbara Jennings in 1966, and earned his JD from Harvard Law. They moved to Boise, ID in 1969, where he clerked for the Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. Together, they had three daughters, whom he cherished.
Phil had a distinguished legal career, serving as an Assistant Idaho Attorney General and as a partner first at Elam & Burke and then for most of his career as partner at Hawley Troxell Ennis and Hawley. He served with distinction on the Boise Chamber of Commerce, including as its President. After retiring from legal practice, he worked as a lobbyist in the Idaho Legislature before finally retiring in 2018.
Phil is survived by Heather Barber of Buenos Aires, Argentina; Jessica Barber, Dave Borja, and Gabe Borja of Boise, ID; and Melissa Barber and Brett Meyer of Astoria, OR. 'You're a great dad, Dad. Hugs!'
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a cause close to Phil's heart:
- The Peregrine Fund
- Idaho Public Broadcasting
- Idaho Democratic Party
The Barber girls will organize a wake in his honor later this year. Please email them at [email protected] to share your memories or to sign up for a notification about the wake.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2020