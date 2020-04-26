|
Phyllis Gail Barry
1936 - 2020
Phyllis Gail Barry, 83, of Nampa, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home on April 21, 2020 with her family by her side. Born to the late Emmett and Eloise Barry on October 29, 1936 in Merrill, Oregon, she was raised on the family farm along with her two siblings, the late Verl Barry and Craig Barry. Phyllis loved her early school years in the Applegate near Medford, and her later school years at Madras High School where she graduated in 1954.
She attended then-Southern Oregon College where she met and then married now deceased Charles "Chick" Quinowski in 1955. They lived in Madras before relocating to Nyssa, Oregon and later Meridian, Idaho. In the latter stages of raising her family, Phyllis owned and ran Campus Childcare Center near Boise State University before retiring in 1992. She loved the children she cared for and their families, and cherished the lifelong friendships made there.
She is survived by brother Craig, daughter Monica Beumeler and husband Mike; son Marty Quinowski; son Calvin Quinowski and wife Olya; son Todd Quinowski; daughter Angela Dunne and husband Miles; daughter Carmen Nelson and husband Eric; son Jay Quinowski and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many treasured friends.
Phyllis loved the outdoors. After reigning as a rodeo queen in Madras, you could often find her atop a horse while camping in the wilderness. She was game for anything, traveling the West in her pickup truck and camper to visit her loved ones. Her adventurous presence will be missed by all.
Funeral Services will be at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, Idaho on Thursday, April 30. The Rosary starts at 10:30 am and Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, family only at graveside. Others may watch from their vehicles. Rosary and Mass will be webcast on Holy Apostles' website and the burial will be available on Facebook Live through Summer Funeral Home Facebook page. Please contact Summers Funeral Home for details.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020