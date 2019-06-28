|
Giron, Phyllis, 86, of Placerville, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at a Boise care center. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at Summer's Funeral Home (3629 E. Ustick Road, Meridian) on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6 – 8 PM. Her funeral service will be held July 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Eagle LDS church (700 W. State Street, Eagle). Interment and grave dedication will take place at the Veterans cemetery (10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise) at 1 PM. See full obituary at www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 28, 2019