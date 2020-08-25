1/1
Phyllis Jean Kelley
1930 - 2020
Phyllis Jean Kelley
March 19, 1930 - August 19, 2020
Phyllis Jean Kelley, 90 of Twin Falls, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. Jean, as she was known to all her family and friends was born on March 19th, 1930. Jean married Robert "Dale" Kelley on January 11, 1947. Jean is survived by her 3 children, Sherri (Dale) Miles, Debbie (Peter) Coulson, and Curtis Kelley; and 6 grandchildren; Stephani, Shelly, Tye, Laurie, Nichole, and Steffon; 11 great grandchildren, and 7 brothers and 3 sisters. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Skylar, and her husband of 58 years, Robert Kelley. The family would like to thank everyone at Countryside for the love and care they showed our Mom during her short stay. Our hearts are broken, but we know we will see her again. Love you Momma!

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2020.
