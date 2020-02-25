|
|
Phyllis LeAnn Foster
1956-2020
Phyllis LeAnn Foster checked into the world about a month early on December 4th, 1956. At a little over five pounds it took her awhile to catch up to her peers. She was independent from the start and "marched to her own drummer".Joined by her younger sister Micki and a host of girl cousins near the same age they led the idylic childhood life. The river was their own domain and to encounter another person there was rare and just a bit annoying Horses, tree houses, broken arms. Star grade school, Eagle Junior High, Meridian High School. The arrival of her baby brother in her tenth year was icing on the cake. She adored him.
She attended Boise State University, was employed by the Idaho Statesman, Channel 2 and Channel 9 television and was currently employed at Idaho Parks and Recreation.
So life for our beloved, daughter, sister, cousin, aunty, niece, friend was lively and interesting. The adventurous little bundle of energy was an avid traveler, hiked every trail, rafted river, skiied every slope, soaked in every hot springs with myriads of friends from every part of the nation. She was beautiful, brilliant, artistic, musical, independent and impatient, loyal and loving, funny and fierce, athletic and opinionated.
She loved her family, travel music, good books and good coffee and time spent with friends and family.
She was possibly the slowest eater on the planet and could make an ice dream cone last for hours. She made customized Easter Eggs. She was a blessing and a joy. She leaves a hole in the world she left behind. Surrounding that hole are her mom and stepdad, Mary Rockhill Foster and Darrell Kolsky, sister Micki Foster (Phil) Openshaw, brother Tim (Laura) Foster. The Openshaw nieces and Nephews include LeAnn (James) Fry, Kylee (Ben) Blackburn, Foster Openshaw(Jill), Leslee (Tim) House and Joel Openshaw. The Foster niece is Chloe Foster Nelson (Jordan), many close friends but especially Jeannie Owens.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28th at Bowman Funeral Chapel, 10254 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City (Just off State Street).
To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 25, 2020