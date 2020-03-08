|
Phyllis Weeks Beary
December 19, 1938 February 6, 2020
Phyllis Rae Weeks Beary, 81, died Feb. 6, 2020 at her home in Missoula, MT due to complications of Alzheimer's. Phyllis, an only child, was born on Dec. 19, 1938 in Moscow, ID to Vernon and Florence Weeks. She was raised in Lewiston, ID, graduating from L.H.S. in 1955. She attended the U of Idaho and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, where she never missed a dance.
At U of I, Phyllis met L. Stanley Oliver, whom she married in 1960. They lived in Idaho Falls, where Phyllis taught grade school, and Las Vegas, NV, before settling in Boise with their three daughters. They divorced in 1976. In 1980, Phyllis married Dennis W. Beary in Sun Valley, ID.
Phyllis earned an Ed.M from the College of Idaho, hosted Today's Woman in Idaho KCBI 2, was a board member of Planned Parenthood, and administrator of Idaho Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
In 1985, they moved to Larkspur, CA, followed by Chicago, IL, where Phyllis was in sales for VoiceCom. In 1992, they returned to Boise to be close to grandchildren. In 2013, they moved to Missoula, MT.
Phyllis loved to golf, ski, travel, play bridge, paint and draw portraits, entertain friends and grandchildren. The world has lost a beautiful, bright light, but her smile and sense of humor will not be forgotten.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; her daughters Camille Tillinghast (Charlie), Tarina Oliver, Kimberly DuVall (Travis); adored grandchildren, Adelaide, Charles, Olivia, Samuel Tillinghast; Lillian Slifer; Kennedy DuVall; Josephine Martin; g-granddaughter, Kahlannii Holloway.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020