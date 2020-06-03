Phyllis Saxton
1932 - 2020
Phyllis Ann Saxton
May 8, 1932 - May 28, 2020
Phyllis Ann Saxton, age 88, joined her sweetheart in heaven on May 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home. Family graveside services will be held privately at the Placerville, Idaho cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Phyllis was born on May 8, 1932, in Pueblo, Colorado to Sarah and Arthur Payne. She was the ninth of ten children. In the 1940's she moved with her family to Caldwell, Idaho and attended and graduated Caldwell High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Harvey Saxton. They were married in Nampa on May 8, 1951, and began their lifelong dream of raising a family together on Saxton Fruit Farm south of Lake Lowell.
In the 1970's the farm expanded operations into Nebraska by delivering Idaho fruit to many Nebraska communities. Phyllis and Harvey loved peddling tree ripened fruit and meeting new people. For many years, Phyllis enjoyed helping elementary children learn to read through school literacy programs and volunteering at local Canyon county historical museums.
Mom life was filled with a lot of love, babies, farming and everything that makes a home wonderful! Mom was a great cook, avid gardener, and always taught her children the proper way to do things. Phyllis' philosophy was to never settle for average and always strive for better.
She leaves behind a loving family of seven daughters and son-in-laws; Pat Ricia Banther, Laurie (Harold) Bingham, Jennifer (William) Barrus, Norma (Tim) Standerford, Heather (Mark) Dunham, Nancy (Mike) McHugh, Emmy (Scott) Rogers, her beloved brother Frank (Carolyn) Payne, 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Harvey, their infant son David, two sisters and six brothers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mentoring Network (mentoringnetworkid.org/donate, P.O. Box 3696 Nampa, ID 83653) (youth reading program)
Mom and Dad are once again checking the Ponderosa together.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 1, 2020
Jeanne Myers
May 31, 2020
I loved Phyllis as did so many others. My love and prayers are with all of you kids and grandkids. Id like to hug you all!
Earnie Lewis
Teacher
May 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
