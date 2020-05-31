Phyllis Stone Bissell
1930 - 2020
Phyllis was born on March 6, 1930. She was the oldest daughter of Albert Ward Stone and Catherine Duncan Stone. She died on May 24, 2020. Phyllis married Clifford Eugene Bissell on June 19, 1949 in Gooding Idaho. She graduated from Gooding high school in 1948 and was valedictorian of her class. Phyllis attended the College of Idaho in Caldwell for one year. After Cliff and Phyllis were married, they lived in Hagerman, ID where Cliff was employed as a surveyor for Idaho Power Company. During this time, children David, Nancy, and Gail were born.
They moved to Richland, Oregon in the fall of 1955, and then in the summer of 1956, the family moved to Oxbow, Oregon where they lived for 12 years. During this time, daughter Mary Jean was born. Cliff was employed as an engineer in the construction of the Brownlee, Oxbow and Hells Canyon hydroelectric dams and power plants. There was nothing in Oxbow at first. Phyllis was able to draw upon the strength of her pioneer women ancestors to provide a home and a community for her husband, children, and her neighbors. She organized and led weekly Sunday school classes, led a Brownie troop, organized trips to the swimming hole in summer and ice skating and sledding adventures in the winter. Those were happy times.
In 1968 Cliff was transferred to the corporate headquarters of Idaho Power Company in Boise, ID. The three older children were now in various stages of high school and college, and Mary Jean was ready for first grade. Cliff and Phyllis and family enjoyed happy times at their cabin in the South fork of the Boise River, which was built in 1971. In 1988 Cliff and Phyllis built a new home in Meridian, ID on a one-acre lot because Cliff and Phyllis loved to garden. They lived there for more than 20 years.
Phyllis was employed as church secretary at the First Congregational Church in Boise from 1977 to 1987. After her retirement she volunteered at Saint Alphonsus hospital and at Hillview United Methodist Church. Phyllis was active in PEO and Daughters of the American Revolution.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of MorningStar Senior Living and First Choice Home Health for their outstanding care and support.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Cliff Bissell, by her parents, and by her brothers Frank Stone and Jerry Stone. She is survived by her sister, Lila Bevington; by her children and their spouses: David Bissell (Kimberly), Nancy McElmurry (Brian), Gail Landau (Bill), and Mary Jean Renstrom (Brian); by her eight grandchildren and their spouses: Victoria Bissell Peregrina (David), Alexander Bissell, Katie McElmurry Kirk (Steve), Thomas McElmurry (Tamar Friedmann), Noah Landau (Terresa Ferraro), Susan (Simi) Landau (Samuel Dunietz), Elizabeth Landau Zittrauer (Michael), and Geoff Renstrom (Angela Fortunato); and by nine great-grandchildren.
Due to current travel restrictions, the memorial service is postponed. The family invites you to make a donation to your favorite charity in Phyllis' name.
1930 - 2020
Phyllis was born on March 6, 1930. She was the oldest daughter of Albert Ward Stone and Catherine Duncan Stone. She died on May 24, 2020. Phyllis married Clifford Eugene Bissell on June 19, 1949 in Gooding Idaho. She graduated from Gooding high school in 1948 and was valedictorian of her class. Phyllis attended the College of Idaho in Caldwell for one year. After Cliff and Phyllis were married, they lived in Hagerman, ID where Cliff was employed as a surveyor for Idaho Power Company. During this time, children David, Nancy, and Gail were born.
They moved to Richland, Oregon in the fall of 1955, and then in the summer of 1956, the family moved to Oxbow, Oregon where they lived for 12 years. During this time, daughter Mary Jean was born. Cliff was employed as an engineer in the construction of the Brownlee, Oxbow and Hells Canyon hydroelectric dams and power plants. There was nothing in Oxbow at first. Phyllis was able to draw upon the strength of her pioneer women ancestors to provide a home and a community for her husband, children, and her neighbors. She organized and led weekly Sunday school classes, led a Brownie troop, organized trips to the swimming hole in summer and ice skating and sledding adventures in the winter. Those were happy times.
In 1968 Cliff was transferred to the corporate headquarters of Idaho Power Company in Boise, ID. The three older children were now in various stages of high school and college, and Mary Jean was ready for first grade. Cliff and Phyllis and family enjoyed happy times at their cabin in the South fork of the Boise River, which was built in 1971. In 1988 Cliff and Phyllis built a new home in Meridian, ID on a one-acre lot because Cliff and Phyllis loved to garden. They lived there for more than 20 years.
Phyllis was employed as church secretary at the First Congregational Church in Boise from 1977 to 1987. After her retirement she volunteered at Saint Alphonsus hospital and at Hillview United Methodist Church. Phyllis was active in PEO and Daughters of the American Revolution.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of MorningStar Senior Living and First Choice Home Health for their outstanding care and support.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Cliff Bissell, by her parents, and by her brothers Frank Stone and Jerry Stone. She is survived by her sister, Lila Bevington; by her children and their spouses: David Bissell (Kimberly), Nancy McElmurry (Brian), Gail Landau (Bill), and Mary Jean Renstrom (Brian); by her eight grandchildren and their spouses: Victoria Bissell Peregrina (David), Alexander Bissell, Katie McElmurry Kirk (Steve), Thomas McElmurry (Tamar Friedmann), Noah Landau (Terresa Ferraro), Susan (Simi) Landau (Samuel Dunietz), Elizabeth Landau Zittrauer (Michael), and Geoff Renstrom (Angela Fortunato); and by nine great-grandchildren.
Due to current travel restrictions, the memorial service is postponed. The family invites you to make a donation to your favorite charity in Phyllis' name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.