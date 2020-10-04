Phyllis Watson

Phyllis M. Watson
1930 - 2020
Phyllis May Watson, 90, died peacefully in a local assisted care home on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Phyllis May Teeter was born on May 17, 1930 in Boise, Idaho to Lloyd E. and Viola C. Teeter. As a child, she spent time growing up on the Teeter family farm in west Boise, surrounded by her younger sister, Marlene, and several Boltz cousins. Phyllis attended Five Mile and Maple Grove primary schools, North Junior High, and Boise High School, graduating in the class of 1947. She met her future husband, Robert L. Watson while attending Boise High and participating in the local Indian motorcycle and Owyhee motorcycle clubs. They married on May 21, 1948 in Boise. After high school, Phyllis took classes at Link's Business School. She and Bob spent their first year of marriage in Twin Falls, Idaho, while Bob worked as a draftsman at an architectural firm. After Bob joined the Air Force, Phyllis and Bob were stationed at military bases in Georgia and California with their young sons Robert Jr. and Ronald. In 1952, Phyllis and Bob returned to Boise so he could finish studies at Boise Junior College. They then moved to Eugene, Oregon so Bob could attend architectural school at the University of Oregon. During this time, Phyllis worked at the Forest Service office as an administrative assistant while raising Bob Jr. and Ron. In 1960, Phyllis and Bob returned to Boise, where Bob practiced architecture and Phyllis spent several years raising their family after the birth of youngest children, Renée and Richard. In 1969, Phyllis began a long, successful career at the Idaho State Legislature, first supporting the House Education Committee, chaired by Representative Lyle Cobbs. After several years as a Docket Clerk, Phyllis became Chief Clerk and Parliamentarian of the Idaho House of Representatives, a position she held for many years until her retirement in the late 1990s. As Chief Clerk, she was known for her strong knowledge of the legislative process and for running a tight ship. She was active in the state Republican party.
After retirement, she and Bob enjoyed trips to Alaska, the Panama Canal, Israel, Italy, England, and the Oregon and Washington coasts as well as spending time at their cabin on Cascade Lake. Phyllis was an excellent homemaker, seamstress, cook, and gardener. She loved her riding lawn mower and her lawn and gardens were always immaculate. She took pride in growing beautiful irises, zinnias, and roses. The family pantry was always stocked with home canned food from Phyllis's garden. Phyllis was a hard worker and had an independent, strong will and a generous heart.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2009; son Bob Jr. in 2004; parents Lloyd and Viola Teeter in 1985 and 1997, respectively; older sister Marjorie in 1928; younger sister Marlene in 1971, and several extended family members and close friends.
Phyllis is survived by her children Ron (Sherry) Watson; Renée (Jay) Watson Kochaver; daughter-in-law Barbara Watson; Richard (Jannette) Watson; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
A special thank you to all those who provided loving care to our mom and grandma:
Lisa Thompson, Andra Dornean, and staff at Senior Care Resources, LLC; Horizon Hospice; Keystone Hospice; Clay Shockley; St. Luke's Internal Medicine and Dr. Frank Johnson and Dave McDermott, PA; and Mark and staff at Park Center Assisted Living, Betty at Autumn Cove, and Mary and crew at Harbor Assisted Living. And her trusted canine companion Gizmo.
No funeral service will be held. Instead, the family asks that you remember Phyllis by enjoying the beautiful outdoors and by donating in her name to a favorite charity
or to Metro Meals on Wheels, who helped Phyllis remain in her home during her last years.
Sine die