Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Community
7960 Northview
Boise, ID
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Community
7960 Northview
Boise, ID
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Twin Falls, ID
Priscila June Forbes


1962 - 2019
Our sweet, brilliant, beautiful, silly, loving Priscilla passed away April 24, 2019 after a heroic struggle with chronic illnesses. The world is a smaller place without her wonderful heart.
Priscilla June Forbes was born June 12, 1962 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to John and Janice Forbes. She spent her childhood in Rhode Island; in Maitland, Florida; and in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Graduating from Twin Falls High School, Priscilla went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Boise State University. She spent the rest of her life as a resident of Boise, Idaho.
Priscilla loved nature, spending time in her yard and gardening. She was especially proud of her tomatoes. Her family was a central focus in her life, and she cherished her time with her parents and siblings. Priscilla was crazy about dogs, and had several wonderful furry companions over the years.
Priscilla cherished her Faith, and it grew stronger and blossomed throughout her life. She was a devoted member of Saint Mark's Catholic Community.
Priscilla is survived by her mother, Janice; brothers: John, Mike and Adam Forbes; and sisters: Sarah Snapp and Beth McKinstry.
Services will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Community, 7960 Northview in Boise on Thursday, May 9th. Rosary at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls on Friday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. Remembrances may be left on Priscilla's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Behold His glory firsthand, Juner. Get your tomatoes in, and do your happy dance. We miss you, and we will see you soon.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 7, 2019
