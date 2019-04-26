Priscilla "Denise" Martin

1959 - 2019

A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister, Denise Martin, 59, of Meridian, Idaho, passed away peacefully at her home April 21, 2019. She was born June 12, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and resided in Meridian, Idaho for the past 17 years. She graduated from Bonneville High School.

Denise worked as a certified phlebotomist during her career at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and Clinlab in Youngstown, Ohio. Denise was at her happiest when she was surrounded by her loving family. She always looked forward to the Holidays when everyone was together laughing and telling stories. Denise loved researching her families' genealogy and other families for the church. She enjoyed singing and dancing to her favorite songs. Denise also loved looking at old European Victorian architecture and enjoyed traveling to see new places.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Shawn Martin, of Meridian; daughter, Lesley Hughes, of Nampa; daughter, Jamie (Greg) Staggie Snider, of Lindon, Utah; daughter, Payton Martin of Meridian; son, Ethan Martin, of Meridian; grandchildren; Quincy and husband Bryce; Jordan, Alizabelle, Noah, Anderson and Olivia; great-grandchildren; Sterling and Rowan; mother. Priscilla Ball Shaw of Ammon; father, Gordon Dennis Shaw, of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Diana (Dennis) Shaw Tracy, of Iona, Idaho; brother Kelly (Kellie), of Iona, ID. Denise was preceded in death by her brother, Corey Shaw; son, Blake Staggie, and daughter, Ina Martin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 3:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (4505 N. Linder Rd, Meridian, Idaho 83646). The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Cremation Arrangments provided by Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel (208-322-3999) Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 26 to May 9, 2019