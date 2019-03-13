Priscilla Joyce Lauber

1945 - 2019

Loving Wife and Mother. Priscilla Joyce Lauber, 73, died Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by family. PJ was born November 1st, 1945 in Waynesville, Missouri to Raymond and Olga Issitt. She was raised in Bismarck, ND where she graduated from Bismarck High School in 1963 and worked for the Juvenile Court. She married her sweetheart, Lowell Lauber on April 20th, 1968 and moved to Fargo, ND where she worked as a legal secretary and later for Qwest Communications. She and Lowell raised four amazing children. Kim Lauber, Jon (Kelly) Lauber, Carrie (Derek) Leopold, and Leiah (Luke) Gordon and was married for 51 years to her beloved, Lowell. Priscilla was a very strong and faithful woman. She raised her children to be strong, independent and faithful servants as well as being trustworthy, honest and hard-working. Most of all, she taught them to love. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Patricia (sis) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who she is currently reunited with in Heaven. She is survived by her husband and children, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 "on the way" great-grandchildren who brought great joy to her life. She is also survived by her Parrot, "sweetheart", her lovebird, Kiwi and dog, Charlie. A public visitation will be held at 6 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Boise Funeral Home with Funeral Services following at 7 pm. Interment will be at 10 am on March 15, 2019, at Meridian Cemetery.