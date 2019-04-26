Home

Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
208-322-2998
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
4505 N. Linder Rd.
Meridian, ID
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
4505 N. Linder Rd.
Meridian, ID
Priscilla Martin Obituary
Martin, Priscilla "Denise", 59, Meridian, died April 21, 2019, at her home. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 3:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (4505 N. Linder Rd., Meridian, Idaho 83646). The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 2:45 PM at the church prior to the service. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel (208-322-2998). The obituary will appear on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 26 to May 9, 2019
