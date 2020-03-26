|
|
Robert Deane Blakeslee
Our dad, R. Deane Blakeslee, passed away peacefully due to complications from a blood clot at St. Luke's hospital in Meridian on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 73.
Our dad was born the second of three kids to Robert Gordon Blakeslee and Mary Virginia Ricks in Boise, Idaho on March 6, 1947. His mother later married Tony Przybylski. Dad always considered Tony to be his real dad.
Deane grew up in the Boise school system. He attended Borah high school where he was very active in their band program. He graduated in 1965. Dad served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scotland and has a deep and abiding love for his Savior, Jesus Christ. He attended Boise Junior College and Ricks College. Dad married our mom, Linda Lamm, on December 12, 1968 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived quite an adventurous life together moving from state to state in the restaurant business. He worked for many chains including Red Steer, Taco Time, and Golden Corral.
Dad loved to dance with his beautiful wife and they did so until a few months before her death 10 years ago. Dad also loved to play church basketball and softball. As his kids we've heard many stories about these games and our mom cheering him on from the sidelines. He was always supported by his beautiful bride, no matter what it was.
Dad was a very giving man. He often gave to Christmas giving trees, paid off elementary school lunch balances, and provided generous Christmases to families who would not have had a Christmas otherwise.
Our dad loved to fish, sing, play the piano in his earlier years, take long drives, dance, listen to music loudly, and nap. But the most important thing to him was spending time with his grandkids. We will all miss him dearly.
Dad was preceded in death by his bride Linda Lamm; son William Deane; his parents Tony and Mary Przybylski. He is survived by his in-laws Bill and Maurene Lamm, Paul and Vaneta Hardin; his kids: Heather (Eric), Tony (Sunnie), Mary Ann, Megan (Jason); grandkids: Bridger, McKenna, Paige, James, Jadyn, Jacey, Zach, Michael, Wilson, Bodie, Gage, Briggs, Bradley, Ellie, Alli, and Madison; brother John (Julie), and sister Kathleen (Darrel).
A viewing will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Friday, March 27, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd. Because of the Covid-19 we ask that you remember that visiting will be limited to 10 people at a time, and please remember to keep a safe physical distance. A private family graveside will be held at the Joplin Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 26, 2020