Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Bay Marin Community Church
150 N San Pedro
San Rafael, ID
R. Scott Harritt

Harritt, R. Scott, 64, of Novato, CA, and formerly of Caldwell, ID died August 13, 2019 at his home of natural causes. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bay Marin Community Church, 150 N San Pedro, San Rafael, CA 94901. A graveside inurnment at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell, ID will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family and the full obituary read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019
