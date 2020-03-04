|
Rachel A. Marturello
1930 ~ 2020
Rachel (Red) was born February 18, 1930 to Carmela and Gennaro Chiovaro in Des Moines, Iowa and passed away peacefully February 28, 2020 with her family by her side.
Rachel graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Des Moines in 1947. After graduating Rachel worked as a Stenographer. She met and married Frank Marturello in 1948 and they were married for 71 years.
Their first son, Frank, was born in 1951, their daughter, Connie, in 1954, and their second son, Steve, in 1956. In 1957 Frank's work took the family to Boise, Idaho where Frank started his business, Gas Heating Co., later to become Northwest Heating. Rachel, as office manager, worked in the family business for many years. In 1961 their second daughter, Lynn, was born.
Rachel and Frank loved to travel and enjoyed many trips in the States and abroad, her favorite place being Rome. Rachel loved her flowers, especially roses and could always be found in the yard carrying for them. Rachel loved walking the mall with her "Mallie" friends and her Suburbanite friends that would meet monthly to do hobby crafts. Rachel loved the Holidays and enjoyed decorating the house and having neighbors over for coffee and a gift exchange. Easter and Christmas were very special when she would have her daughter and grandchildren over to make Italian cookies carrying on family traditions.
Rachel is survived by her husband: Frank Marturello; children: Frank J. Marturello (Linda), Steve Marturello, Lynn Long (Mark); grandchildren: Jami Fenwick (Jason), Finley and Jarett, Bobby Marturello, Angelina Long, Trevor Long, Chanelle Long, sister Vicki Hager (Des Moines) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Rachel was preceded in death by: her daughter, Connie, parents, brother, sister.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on March 6, 2020 at 1 Pm with reception and burial to follow. It will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home located at 1200 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise, Idaho. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or a .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020