Ralph Arthur Pierce, 85, of Boise, died May 16, 2019, surrounded by his children. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 31st at St. Mark's Catholic Community, 7960 N. Northview Street. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1st at St. Mark's. Inurnment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Ralph was born October 26, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ralph N. and Luella C. Pierce. He was educated in Minneapolis and graduated from De La Salle High School. He then received an Associate of Arts Degree from the University of Minnesota prior to entering the Air Force in 1953 as an Aviation Cadet. Ralph completed pilot training in 1955 and served in the USAF as a fighter pilot for 23 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He flew 225 combat missions in an F-4 in the Viet Nam War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star and 14 Air Medals. During his Air Force career he continued his education, earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado and an M.A. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Northern Colorado. After his retirement from the Air Force in 1976 Ralph and his family moved to Boise and he went to work as a Counselor for the Idaho Department of Corrections, retiring in 1988 as Deputy Warden for Programs at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. He continued his work with prison ministry as a volunteer for 25 years. He was ordained as a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1986, and in 1988 began working as a Pastoral Associate and Counselor for St. Mark's Catholic Community.

Ralph was a life member of the Daedalians, an honorary flying fraternity; the Knights of Columbus, Boise Council; and Post 63 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is also the "World's Greatest Fighter Pilot" according to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ralph married Patricia Norris on July 6, 1957 at Craig AFB, Alabama, and they had three children. He was devoted to his wife and children and enjoyed flying, skiing, tennis, racquetball, dancing, and patrolling the greenbelt as a member of the Garden City Greenbelt Patrol.

Survivors include his daughter, Leslie Pierce and Robert Suydam of Utqiagvik, AK and their children: Jesse and his wife, Alyson Boen and their children: Jackson and Isla of Fairbanks, AK, and Sara Boen and her husband, Michael Thomas and their children: Kedrick, Alani, Malik, RC, and Maasak of Utqiagvik, AK; son, Tony and Tori Pierce of Lake Mathews, CA and their children: Maddie and Ben; son, Chris Pierce and Collette Gibeault of Eagle, ID and their children: Ryan Pierce, Rachel Pierce, Amanda Wiemers and Eric Wiemers; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; brother, Robert Pierce; and sister, Celeste Noble.

The family wishes to thank Willow Park, Morningstar Memory Care at Englefield Green, and Keystone Hospice and suggest that any memorials be made to or to St. Mark's Catholic Community.

