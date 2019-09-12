|
Ralph Edward Hull
1932-2019
Ralph Hull passed away at St. Luke's Meridian on September 7th, 2019, from respiratory failure. He was 86. He was born in Salmon, Idaho, on December 31st, 1932, to Hester Knepper and John Hull. He was the oldest of six children.
Ralph graduated from Boise High School in 1951, and then attended Boise Junior College and University of Idaho. He graduated from the U of I with a business degree.
Ralph married Martha Mae Sharp on March 2, 1958. They had 3 children – Jeff, Sabrina and Lance.
Early in his career, Ralph worked for Intermountain Gas, Gate City Steel, and Boise Cascade. He also served as a vice president at Big-O Tires, and then went on to work as a commercial realtor and a stockbroker. He was a brilliant man but had a hard time working for others! He "retired" early, and spent his retirement fishing, playing cards with lifelong friends, and watching his grandkids' sporting events.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha, and his children Sabrina (Mike Shalz) and Lance, and his brothers Richard and John, and his sister, Joan. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Glen, his sister, Judy Jones, and most recently, his son, Jeff.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, from 5 to 7pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home's Event Center. Dinner will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ralph's honor to St. Luke's Children's Hospital.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 12, 2019