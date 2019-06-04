Ralph Hammond Yerkes

September 26, 1940 - May 28, 2019

Ralph Hammond Yerkes, age 78, of Eagle, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home, following a valiant battle with cancer, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ralph was born on September 26, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri, along with his twin brother, Ray Yerkes, to Lewis and Lois (Hammond) Yerkes. Ralph married Sharon L. Albertson on November 12, 1965 in Spokane, Washington. Ralph graduated from Buhler High School in Buhler, Kansas, attended Bethany Nazarene College in Oklahoma, and eventually graduated with his Bachelor's degree, and then his Master's degree in Math from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. He went on to become a Certified Financial Planner and a stock broker, and an inspirational and motivational speaker. Ralph was a devout Christian and faithful layperson at his church and served in many capacities including worship leader, choir director, Sunday school teacher and church board member. Music was an integral part of Ralph's life, and he sang with numerous groups over the years including a high school quartet, a college quartet, and a young adult quartet with his wife, Sherry. He also traveled around the Northwest with Sherry and his father-in-law, Bob Albertson in a group called the Jubilee Trio. In 1995, Ralph became the first tenor and a founding member of the Liberty Southern Gospel Quartet in Boise, Idaho.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Yerkes of Eagle, Idaho, his twin brother, Ray L. Yerkes of Olathe, Kansas, his two daughters; Angela Yerkes Shea (Darrell Hoth) of Nampa, Idaho, and Michelle Yerkes Gartman (Steve) of Meridian, Idaho, 5 grandchildren; Jared Shea (Natalie) of Middleton, Idaho, Kaylee (Shea) Spaeth (Tyler) of Wenatchee, Washington, Tyger Gartman of Middleton, Idaho, Anasteisha and Traedyn Gartman of Meridian, Idaho, and 1 great grandson, Cooper Spaeth of Wenatchee, Washington. Ralph is preceded in death by his father and mother; Lewis and Lois Yerkes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Rd., Boise, Idaho 83713. Ralph will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He leaves a great legacy in his wake, and a challenge for his family to carry his positivity and servant's heart forward, and as Dad's friend Zig Ziglar would say, we'll "See You At The Top".