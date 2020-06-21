Ralph J. McAdams

Ralph J. McAdams died at age 91 on April 18, 2020, in Boise. He was "third generation Boise" and kept a painting of a west-bound covered wagon above the mantel. His grandfather set Table Rock sandstone at the Statehouse, and Ralph continued to build the city via public service and as a volunteer. Volunteering, he said "is the rent you pay for the space you occupy in the community."

Ralph was born to Ralph R. McAdams and Lois Gilliland McAdams on March 25, 1929, at St. Alphonsus Hospital. He grew up on the "town end" of Boise Avenue, where his father ran a filling station and where Ralph learned to repair and service automobiles. He watched airplanes from the side of the runway at Boise's riverside airport. He greeted dust-bowl migrants who drove in on Highway 30 hoping to trade a spare tire for a tank of gas, noting that his father always accepted the tires and stored the growing pile out of sight to preserve the travelers' dignity. He witnessed FDR's motorcade travel down Broadway Avenue in 1937. As a paper boy, he had a customer up on the Bench with a diamond in her tooth who paid on time and gave generous tips.

At Garfield, he sang in the choir. He went to Boise High, Class of 1947, still singing. The choir, directed by Kenneth Hartzler, originated a tradition of Boise High Christmas concerts at the Statehouse rotunda. Ralph recalled the stone steps wet and slick from tracked-in snow. In the 1940s, he fought fires alongside his father for the BLM and US Forest Service, usually carrying heavy communications equipment on his back and sometimes acting as crew leader. He spent one fire season solo on a Lookout.

He serviced fleet vehicles for the police and Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph. Someone at the phone company saw greater potential there and hired him. He trained as a cable-splicer, mastering the craft despite being left-handed, a point of pride all his life. He worked cable beneath the Perrine and other bridges. Sometimes he drove the company truck "at speed" to emergencies across southern Idaho under the benevolent protection of state police.

Ralph had energy, ambition and a competitive drive, a sense of humor, and "a look in his eye." Perfect for a staff career in marketing, into which he was promoted and advanced quickly. After sealing the deal with the State of Idaho for a new system, the ensuing photograph of him with Gov. Robert Smiley went up on the wall at home. He became District Marketing Manager for Idaho and Montana.

Ralph married Jean Bevington on November 28, 1953, to whom he was married for 28 years. They raised and loved three daughters, Karen (1954) , Elizabeth (1958), and Michele (1963). He served as PTA board president for Whitney School, helped with school carnivals, and built floats for the Fairy Land Parade, his daughters among the children excited to be in the parade. He relished their dance recitals, drill team competitions, choir performances, and marching bands. At home, the record player was on often, one time blasting the 1812 Overture while Dad had the girls marching through the house. Summer brought croquet, backyard barbeques, and mandatory outdoor weekends camping, fishing, and exploring old mining sites and trails. Annual vacations at Warm Lake provided special memories of water skiing, swimming, and boating.

In 1957, age 28, Ralph joined Imta, a 40-voice chorus organized by Mr. Hartzler to perform at non-profit and ceremonial occasions. In 1960 the choir performed in Oklahoma, Music Week's first--and very successful--production of a Broadway musical. Ralph got hooked on Music Week, joined the board, and helped raised money. He was president in 1971, and again in 1988. He served on the board for the rest of his life.

He joined Kiwanis in 1965, embracing its goals to improve the lives of Boise's school children and "to build." By 1974, he was president, evidently a stellar year for the club judging by the recognitions he received. Among its projects, the club got behind the Boise River Greenbelt. Shovels in hand, members even built a section of the path in the Shoreline Park area. In 2019, the Greenbelt's official 50th anniversary, the club erected a stone marker honoring its Greenbelt pioneers, Ralph among them.

In 1973 Ralph ran for Boise City Council and won. He served for the next twelve years, completing his third term in 1986. His 1973 campaign appealed to voters interested in restoring Boise's downtown, improved planning, and preventing "the loss of Boise's special qualities." They were alarmed that special interests on planning commissions were voting their own interests at the expense of neighborhoods. They responded to Ralph's proposal to enact a law defining "conflicts of interest" and requiring public disclosure. The ordinance was quickly done, but everything else took time, process, and hard-slogging work. In those years, the City Council also served as the board of Boise Redevelopment Agency. Projects such as One Capital Center and the City/County building went up downtown. Boise's growth rate demanded modern sewage treatment, upgrading the airport, the library, and parks; and standards for growth in the Foothills, along the river, and at the edges of the city. Boiseans still expected a restored commercial center downtown, so they persisted in electing Ralph McAdams, Mayor Dick Eardley, and others who promised to keep trying. But that goal faltered, obliging them to change the plan in 1985. The next year Ralph ran but did not win a seat on the Board of Ada County Commissioners.

Ralph's personal qualities of honesty, straightforwardness, and kindness contributed to a cordial atmosphere in city government despite the fact that conflicting points of view or high-stakes consequences were normal every day of the week. His sense of humor went a long way in this regard, as did an open-minded willingness to listen to all sides. The Idaho Statesman honored him as an Outstanding Citizen in December 1985 as he concluded his third term, about a year after he retired from Mountain Bell.

Ralph married Susan M. Stacy of Boise on June 5, 1982, bringing into her household antique cars, tools, car parts, and googenpucky. She made him her date for the Philharmonic and initiated new ways to spend time in the Idaho mountains: mushroom forays and exploring Idaho geology.

Following Ralph's retirements from career and Council, his enjoyment of Triumph automobiles and cross-country skiing flourished. In 1985, he and Pete Rolfe organized the Triumph Owners and Drivers Club (TOADs) to connect Triumph owners around the state. They got their jeans greasy restoring cars, cleaned up for car shows at Boise's Ore-Ida parking lot, and took Saturday morning drives to Idaho City for breakfast. In 1992 Ralph co-founded and served as the first president of Nordic Voice, a non-profit association aiming to improve cross-country skiing in Southwest Idaho. He worked with a new set of allies to make it so: Idaho Parks and Recreation (Leo Hennessy), Idaho Trails Council, Boise National Forest, Idaho Transportation Department, Bogus Basin, ski vendors, Boise County sheriff, motorized trail users. But most of all, with eager volunteers. Results were spectacular: a world-class network of volunteer-maintained, groomed trails in world-class mountain terrain (including Ralph's Trail named in his honor) ; a system of yurts for all-season use; unforgettable member outings at Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and other winter resorts. All of it fun.

Ralph served on many boards and commissions, but was particularly proud of his contributions to Idaho State Law Enforcement Planning Commission, Friends of Four (Idaho Public Television), Senior Programs, Association of Idaho Cities, Ada County Paramedics Advisory Board. He worked part-time for the Idaho Seatbelt Coalition in the 1980s promoting the use of seatbelts. Ralph led a purposeful life, loved his city, and used his energy and talent in service to it, his family, and his enthusiasms.

The family is grateful for friends, neighbors, and the people at Spring Creek, St. Luke's Hospital, and Good Samaritan Village who helped care for Ralph in his medically difficult last year. Except as noted, his survivors live in Boise. They are his wife Susan; cousins Brenda Whitsett (Don) of Salinas, CA and Ruth McAdams Wilkins; daughters Karen (Alan Kunze), Elizabeth (David Blankenship), and Michele (Scott Crosby); grandchildren Jessica McAdams, Michael Crosby, Megan Roberts, Miriam Crosby (Portland, OR), and Alex Crosby (Meridian); great-grandchildren Camden Moys and Brinley Athey. The family plans a celebration of Ralph's life at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Boise Music Week Foundation, PO Box 155, Boise 83701.



