Ralph L. Bowen

1932 - 2019

Ralph Leroy Bowen, 86, of Nampa, Idaho returned peacefully home to his Savior on July 22, 2019. There will be a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 911 S. Cole Road, Boise with military honors by personnel from the US Navy. Interment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Ralph was born on August 4, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri. Ralph served in the US Navy as a machinist during the Korean War. During this time, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Somerville. He also received an English degree from Southern Illinois University and a master's in theology from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy; his daughter, Deanna (Doug), and son, Alan (Tammy); six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and all ten of his siblings.