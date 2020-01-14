|
Ramon J. Jauregui
1932 ~ 2020
Ramon Jauregui passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. Burial will follow at Meridian Cemetery.
Ramon was born in Dietrich, ID on July 14, 1932 to Jose Marie and Ignacia Arrate Jauregui. He graduated from Dietrich High School in 1950 and went on to attend Idaho State University for pre-dental studies before ultimately graduating from Northwestern University Dental School, in Chicago in 1959. Ramon married Carolyn Mumford in 1965. Together they lived in the Treasure Valley where Ramon practiced dentistry in Boise, Idaho for 49 years. His hobbies included the stock market, classical music and reading a wide variety of subjects. He had a special interest in Basque history and culture, World War II history, aviation history, BSU football and basketball and current events.
Ramon was a lifelong member of the American Dental Association.
Family was the center of his life. His kids could have no better example of resiliency, perseverance and ethics than what he displayed. He approached life with humor and loved to laugh and tease. He loved and was loved. His family will miss him more than he could ever imagine.
Ramon is survived by his Spouse: Carolyn Jauregui (Meridian, ID), son: Gary Jauregui (Twin Falls, ID), daughter: Amy Jauregui (Meridian, ID) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ignacia and Jose Marie, brothers: Luis, John and Martin, and nephew: Paul Jauregui.
Thanks to all the staff at Good Samaritan – Boise Village and particularly Harbor Care where he lived for the past several years. He was loved there, and our family appreciated all of the care and support we received there.
Memorials are suggested to the or Good Samaritan Society – Boise Village.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 14, 2020