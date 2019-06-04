Ramona Juanita Matthew

1932 ~ 2019

Ramona Juanita Matthew passed away peacefully at her home in Nampa, Idaho on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. Services for Ramona will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, Idaho on Saturday, June 8th. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Remembrances may be left at www.AccentFuneral.com.

Ramona was born on July 11, 1932 to Jose Ramon and Estrella Marie (Chavez) Maestas in Santo Nino, New Mexico. Ramona later moved to Weiser, Idaho where her mother and siblings had settled in the early 1950's.

While living in Glenwood Springs, Colorado in the 1970's Ramona began her career with Mountain Bell as a telephone operator. Her career took her back to Idaho and ultimately to her "heaven on earth" Phoenix, Arizona. She retired from AT&T in 1997 after 20 plus years of service. Ramona will be remembered as a devoted mother who raised her children single handedly. She instilled a strong work ethic, morals, honesty, integrity, and kindness in her children. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched. Her laughter, her sense of humor and most of all the unconditional love she so generously bestowed will live on.

Ramona is survived by her children: Donald Ray Archuleta, Diana Marlene Archuleta, Robert Luis Archuleta, Cindy Marie Martinez, Larry Joseph (Jacque) Matthew.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to or the .