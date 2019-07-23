Home

Randy Korthals

Randy Korthals Obituary
Korthals, Randy J. age 67, of Fruitland passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home in Fruitland. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Randy's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. Please, in lieu of flowers, make a donation in Randy's memory to or the Idaho Humane Society, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 23, 2019
