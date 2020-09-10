Raul Castanon1954 ~ 2020Raul Castanon, 66, of Boise, entered his rest on Monday, August 31, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1954, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Aristeo and Rebecca (Velo) Castanon. He is survived by his wife, Charon (Terrell) Castanon, daughter Mandy, his father Aristeo, brothers Carlos and Hugo, sisters Patty and Becky (Mario) Hernandez, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Rebecca, his brother Ari, and his son Nathan.Raul spent his childhood in Cd Jaurez, Chih., Mexico, and Southern California. He moved to Idaho before it was popular and attended high school at Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho, where he met Charon, the love of his life, and married her in 1976. They built a life together in a home on the Boise bench that they were quick to share for gatherings of every kind. He joined the family in the plumbing business, owning and operating PC Plumbing for many years, contributing to the commercial growth of the Treasure Valley.You could always find Raul humbly serving young people in various positions of leadership within the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Boise Valley Adventist School, Pathfinders, Bible Study, and Camp Ida-Haven were a few of his favorites. You could count on him for an encouraging word and spot-on humor that flowed from his kind heart and quick wit. He was a one-of-a-kind host, boss, father, husband, and friend who always had your back. His strong faith directed his life. "I'm OK," he said. "Me and God are good." Rest well, Raul. You are deeply loved and missed, leaving warm memories in your wake.To honor Raul's life and share in his passion for a strong future for our youth, please consider supporting Adventist education, Pathfinders, or contributing to the Nathan Castanon Scholarship Fund at Camp Ida-Haven, PO Box 4330, McCall, Idaho 83638.