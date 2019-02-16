Ray Nicholas Castell

1/4/1988-2/12/2019

Our son, our grandson, our brother, our uncle, our nephew, our friend. Ray Castell, 31, an irreplaceable entity in many of our lives has passed. Our family has gathered together to share our inescapable pain, but also to remember the collection of experiences and impacts he leaves permanently imprinted in each of us.

Our family is one with many quirks, and Ray sustains the legacy. He was of such high intelligence, one who was able to offer insight and fact in nearly any subject. With a love for knowledge, some of his strong suits and passions included that of history, astronomy, and philosophy. He was often a quiet man who enjoyed solitude; you could find him in his abundant vegetable garden, feeding the birds, or engaged in understanding how anything and everything functions. When around his friends and family, he would never hesitate to speak his mind, give heartfelt compassion, or crack wise jokes.

While it is easy to disclose what we loved, life for Ray was accompanied by chronic pain. His joints seemingly connected at the wrong points, frequent headaches, medications, pain clinics, surgeries, ER visits had become a part of his history. He decided to end the suffering. As much as this hurts our family and his friends, we respond only with compassion and an open mind. We all felt his pain. We now all feel his peace.

Please join us for a memorial service for Ray on Monday, February 18th at 2pm at the True Hope Church - First Baptist 607 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702.