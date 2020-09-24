Raymond Brian Bayless
1969-2020
Raymond Brian Bayless Cooley, 51, of Eagle passed away at a local hospital on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Boise on June 2, 1969 with multiple medical issues and placed in foster care. Two weeks later Larry and Barbara Cooley were blessed to become his foster parents for the duration of his life. When he first arrived, the family was told that Raymond would never walk or talk. With the love, attention and support he received in their home, Raymond beat the odds and in time was a chatterbox and could walk or run with relative ease. He was a graduate of Boise High School.
Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family and had a great love for the Boise Tour Train, football cards, lunch at McDonalds, Alvin and the Chipmunks, listening to records, and watching football games – especially the Broncos. He would also enjoy sitting on the porch and watching cars drive by.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his favorite teacher, Donna, and the staff at Tomorrow's Hope.
Raymond is survived by his mother, Barbara Cooley, sisters Cynthia Smith (Dean); Patricia Hanberg (Paul); Suzanne Cooley-Denney (Michael); and Christina Neptune. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Cameron Cooley-Cover, Marcus Denney, Olivia Smith, Larson Smith, Matthew Neptune, Taylor Hanberg, and Jeffrey Neptune as well as two great nephews Mason Cover and Leonardo Pina. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Cooley.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Boise Rescue Mission.
His cremation is under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Boise Chapel. His internment will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery located at 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, Idaho, next to his father, Larry Cooley.
Special memories of Raymond and words of encouragement to the family may be left at www.summersfuneral.com
.