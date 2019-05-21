Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Legacy Life Church
Meridian, ID
Raymond John Bacus


Raymond John Bacus passed away on May 16th after a short but valiant fight with brain cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday the 29th, at Legacy Life Church in Meridian. Interment to follow at a later date at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Ray was born in Boise to John and Iona Bacus on August 8th, 1947. He was married to Kathryn Ann Bacus for 51 years. He graduated from Boise High School in 1966 and attended Boise State. He worked as a Territory Manager for Cummins Intermountain for the majority of his career and retired in 2012. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army and Air National Guard.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Iona Bacus, and his father, John Bacus.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Bacus; his children, Heidi (David) Dean, and Heather Bacus; his brothers, Ronald (Kendra) Bacus, Rodney (Debra) Bacus and Robert (Robin) Bacus, and his grandchildren Austen and Ashton Dean.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Special Olympics are welcomed.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 21, 2019
