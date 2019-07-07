Home

1941 - 2019
Raymond L. Garner was born on June 21st, 1941, to Forest & Anna Garner and had 8 siblings. On October 15th, 1963, he married Nancy Cook in Boise, Idaho. They started their family in 1965 and had 3 sons and a daughter. They moved to Star, Idaho in 1976 where Raymond lived until his passing. Raymond had several jobs over his lifetime. Some of his favorites were working for a tree service company, and building RV's. Raymond loved to fish, going to the casinos, and collecting "stuff". Raymond was a simple man and he was smarter than most, even though he only had an 8th grade education. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Raymond was always willing to lend a helping hand. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy and his son Michael and grandson Ryan as well as his siblings, Bob, Gary and Linda. He joined his wife in heaven on July 1st, 2019. He is survived by his sons Ray and Matt, his daughter Michelle and 6 grandchildren as well as siblings, Carolyn, Judy, Dorothy, Harold and Jim. Raymond is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 7, 2019
