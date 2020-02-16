Home

1939 - 2020
Raymond Lovellette Obituary
Raymond Lovellette
September 11, 1939 - February 10, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Raymond Lovellette on February 10, 2020. Ray was born September 11, 1939 in Edwardsville, Illinois, to Raymond Lovellette and Mabel Bensa. Ray grew up in Illinois and California, eventually settling in Idaho where he met his wife, Irma. They were married July 3, 1984. Irma always said Ray caught her eye because he was such a fantastic dancer. They spent many happy years dancing the jitter bug and enjoying their grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved watching BSU sports and spending time with their little dog, Sky. They were married for 35 years until Irma's passing in 2019. The loss of Ray's long-time sweetheart was devastating and he never seemed to recover. He talked about his love for Irma and kept her picture beside him while he was hospitalized.
Ray was a hard worker and spent his career building mobile homes. He was known for his strength, fighting an enduring battle with cancer.
Ray loved many things. Taking the fun bus to Jackpot, Nevada, lottery tickets, long walks with his faithful companion Sky, NBA basketball, going to Cracker Barrel restaurant for dinner Monday through Friday, and Elvis, whose picture Ray kept in his wallet.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Irma. He is survived by his son Michael and fiancé Tifani, daughter Elena Brook, his four stepdaughters and their husbands, Cheri and Terry Arehart, Wendy and Jeff Snyder, Bunnie and Ken March, Claudia and Mike Wilson. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray had a special place in his heart for his grandson JD.
Per Raymond's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020
