Rebecca Lynn Movius
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Lynn Movius
1951 ~ 2020
Becky Movius, 68, beloved wife of Andy Movius (Jr), mother to three, grandmother to eleven, and great-grandmother to one and another on the way, passed away suddenly at home on June 18, 2020. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served energetically in numerous callings throughout her life. Becky and Andy were married in the Los Angeles California Temple on June 22, 1976.
Becky is survived by her husband of almost 44 years, Andrew Murray Movius Jr. and their children Andrew III (Betty), Kevin (Ashley), and Corey Dean (Chris). She is survived by her siblings, Barrie (Jan), Oakley (Nancy), SueAnn Workman (Ken), and Rick (Sherry). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter: Taylor Consoliver (Denton), Whitney, Hunter (Emma), Garren, Pierce, Tyson, Cade, Nixon, Ivy, Bronsen Dean, Halle Dean, and great-granddaughter, Oaklee Consoliver.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents, George and Beth, and her younger brother Lan and sister-in-law Pam.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho with a Graveside the following Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Due to restrictions of COVID-19 at this time, there will be limited attendance available. If you'd like to attend, please contact the family directly or Cloverdale Funeral Home at 208-375-2212. For the full obituary and to leave tributes and condolences visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral service
Cloverdale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Graveside service
the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
I will really miss you at the temple I enjoyed serving with you at the temple.. Your loving and spiritual spirit, will be missed. May the lord bless your family at this time.. May you REST IN PEACE.. Love you Mike and Marie Johnson

Michael Johnson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved