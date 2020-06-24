I will really miss you at the temple I enjoyed serving with you at the temple.. Your loving and spiritual spirit, will be missed. May the lord bless your family at this time.. May you REST IN PEACE.. Love you Mike and Marie Johnson
Rebecca Lynn Movius
1951 ~ 2020
Becky Movius, 68, beloved wife of Andy Movius (Jr), mother to three, grandmother to eleven, and great-grandmother to one and another on the way, passed away suddenly at home on June 18, 2020. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served energetically in numerous callings throughout her life. Becky and Andy were married in the Los Angeles California Temple on June 22, 1976.
Becky is survived by her husband of almost 44 years, Andrew Murray Movius Jr. and their children Andrew III (Betty), Kevin (Ashley), and Corey Dean (Chris). She is survived by her siblings, Barrie (Jan), Oakley (Nancy), SueAnn Workman (Ken), and Rick (Sherry). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter: Taylor Consoliver (Denton), Whitney, Hunter (Emma), Garren, Pierce, Tyson, Cade, Nixon, Ivy, Bronsen Dean, Halle Dean, and great-granddaughter, Oaklee Consoliver.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents, George and Beth, and her younger brother Lan and sister-in-law Pam.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho with a Graveside the following Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Due to restrictions of COVID-19 at this time, there will be limited attendance available. If you'd like to attend, please contact the family directly or Cloverdale Funeral Home at 208-375-2212. For the full obituary and to leave tributes and condolences visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 24, 2020.