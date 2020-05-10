Rebecca P. Harper
05/31/1974-05/03/2020
Rebecca Harper, 45, of Eagle, passed away on May 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello Idaho. Please wear a mask if attending. A full obituary and webcast of the service will be available at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.