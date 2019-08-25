|
Rebecca Volpe (Thornton)
1980 ~ 2019
We announce the passing of our beloved daughter, mother, sister, auntie, friend etc. Rebecca Grace Anntoinett Volpe. She was born in Talkeetna, Alaska on March 27, 1980, and passed into eternal life on August 12, 2019. She has entered her final home in heaven and is reunited and rejoicing with family and friends who have gone before her, mostly she is in the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ. She was bright, strong and beautiful and now is shining brighter in glory.
She leaves behind her precious daughters Isabella and Elizabeth Thornton, her parents Geri McCann and Vincent Volpe, step father Kevin McCann and stepmother Tricia Volpe, Her big brother Vinny Volpe, little sister Kaitlyn McCann, nephews Jacob and Brody Volpe and their mother Trish Heim...
Her greatest joy were her daughters and her love for family. She was raised in rural Alaska and loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, snowboarding, ATV etc. Her smile brightened up every room all her life. She kept it real! She loved relentlessly! She had the most giving spirit and made impact wherever she went! She was a patriot and served proudly in the US Air Force as a SRA E4 – as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Operator, Crew Chief Aircraft Maintenance Journeyman. Her Air Force awards included an Achievement Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Her burial services will be in Boise on August 27, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors, with only family, an open reception will follow at 2pm at a family friend's house at 1270 N. Weldon Place, Eagle, ID 83617. Flowers and cards can be sent to Summers Funeral Home 1205 W. Bannock St. Boise ID 83702. Donations for her girls Isabella and Elizabeth Thornton is posted on Facebook with along with an event page under Geri Zehrt McCann.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019