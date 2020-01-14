|
|
Teuscher, Reed W., 78 of Eagle, passed away on January 10, 2020 at home. There will be a viewing from 6:30-8:00pm, Thursday January 16, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, Idaho. A celebration of Reed's life will be held at 11:00am, Friday January 17, 2020 at the church located at 700 W. State St., Eagle, Idaho with a viewing prior to the services 10:00am-10:45am. To read the full obituary go to www.bowmanfunearl.com .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 14, 2020