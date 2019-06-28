Reme Kay Telford

1952-2019

Reme Kay Telford (Mendiola), 67, of Middleton, ID, passed away on June 23, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by close family. Born March 14, 1952 in Ontario, OR to Ramon and Frances Mendiola, Reme was a kind, loving, and generous person to all who knew her. At a young age, Reme moved to Boise, ID from Vale, OR. She spent her youth growing up in Boise, ID and graduated from Boise High School in 1970. Shortly after graduating high school, Reme moved to Portland, OR where she lived until returning to Boise, ID in 1971. In 1972, Reme married Don Telford. They moved to Klammath Falls, OR and returned to Idaho in 1978 after the arrival of their son, James. They had their second child, Melissa, in 1979 and remained married for a total of 34 years. At 32 years old, Reme was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Receiving this diagnosis didn't stop her from pushing through life with a smile on her face, a twinkle in her eyes, and love and compassion for all. Reme spent the majority of her career working for Winco as a grocery clerk and finished her career in 2006. Her later years were focused solely on her family and making memories with her children and grandchildren. Reme also became an advocate for senior dogs in need of a home and adopted several so they would have a family to spend the last of their life with. Her family and dogs were her world. Reme also had many lifelong friends she loved dearly. She will be truly missed by all. Reme is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister Bea Malone and several other members of her large Basque family. Reme is survived by her son James and his wife Kimberli, her daughter Melissa (Buck) and her husband David, her grandchildren Samantha, Makayla, Amaya, Zachary, Drayson, and Eliana, her sister Regina Mendiola, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many others she considered family. Our family would like to thank Heart 'n Home Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful love and care they provided our family. A Celebration of Life for Reme will be held on August 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Flats 16 in Eagle, ID. To honor Reme and her kind and giving spirit, please consider a donation in her name to the MS Society (nationalmssociety.org) or to West Valley Humane Society (westvalleyhumanesociety.org). Published in Idaho Statesman on June 28, 2019