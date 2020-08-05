Remola Hatton Quinn
1926-2020
Remola Hatton Quinn, born May 30, 1926, passed away on July 29, 2020 of natural causes. She was the youngest child born to Daniel Porter Hatton and Zina Whicker Hatton of Fillmore, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters (one sister died at birth), her husband (of 75 years) Phillip Dean Quinn, her youngest daughter Jolene Quinn Reed, and a great granddaughter Madalynn Snyder.
She served in many church callings, including as a fulltime missionary with her husband in Kirtland, Ohio. She leaves behind a large legacy of five children (Dolores (Jerry) Hagen of St. George, Utah; Marsha (Tom) Lowe of Salt Lake City, Utah; Leslie Quinn of Meridian, Idaho; and Spencer (Vickie) Quinn of Meridian, Idaho); as well as 28 grandchildren and 64 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid19, there will be no viewing or funeral at this time. However, a celebration of her life will take place when the pandemic has subsided.
Memories and condolences can be expressed to the family on Remola's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
