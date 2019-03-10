|
|
Renee Edean Bliss (McGrew)
1971-2019
Reneé Edean Bliss (McGrew) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, March 1, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Heaven received another precious angel with her passing. She will forever be in the hearts of all who knew her and will truly be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 16 at 3:00 pm at Bardenay located at 610 W Grove St, Boise, ID. To view her obituary please visit Bowman Funeral Home web site. www.bowmanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/renee039s-angel?u=21230798
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019