Renee K Olinger
Renee K. Olinger 51,of Boise passed away at home on January 16,2019.
She was born on March 14,1967 to Robert and Barbara Olinger.
Renee was known for her unconditional love for her family and friends,she leaves behind her son and his father Gage & Donny Middleton,daughter Calli Malone,her mother Barbara, sister Rebecca & (Shawn) and her nephews Matthew,Cameron,Jacob and Masen. Renee will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her brother Rick & Father Oly.
A Celebration of life & potluck will be held at Kroger park on March 16,2019.For more information please go to Rebecca Olinger McCallum Facebook page.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2019