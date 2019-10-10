|
Reta Colleen Moore
8/4/1933 - 10/5/2019
Reta (Colleen) Moore, age 86, passed away October 5, 2019 at her home in New Meadows, Idaho. She was born August 4, 1933 to Heber C. Rich and Ione (Bowlden) Rich in Gannett, Idaho. She joined older siblings, Viola, Wayne and Norma. Joanne and Roberta came later. Colleen moved from Gannett to Cascade, Idaho in 1936, attending first grade and then moved to Meadows, Idaho in 1940, attending second and third grades and then moved to New Meadows where she finished her education. She married Boyd R. Moore January 10, 1951. They lived in Seattle, Washington while Boyd was stationed at the Army Base. In 1953 they returned to New Meadows, Idaho where she lived for her remaining years. They raised three children, Judy, Debra and Rob. Colleen worked as New Meadows City Clerk from 1965 to 1996 and volunteered for various organizations in her community. She is survived by husband Boyd and children, Judy (Frank) Ellsbury, Caldwell, Idaho, Debra (David) Heath, New Meadows, Idaho and Rob (Sandy) Moore, Payette, Idaho. She has seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Wayne (Lynn) Rich, Burlington, South Carolina and sisters, Joanne (Don) Adair, Boise, Idaho and Roberta (John) Fields, New Meadows, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents and two older sisters, Viola Wheeler and Norma Klinkhamer. Funeral Services are being held at McCall Funeral Home, Heikkila Chapel, 155 S. Samson Trail, McCall, Idaho on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Meadows Valley Cemetery, New Meadows, Idaho with a potluck dinner to ensue at Senior Community Center, 102 N. Commercial Ave., New Meadows, Idaho. Family requests no flowers but suggests memorials may be made to Meadows Valley Cemetery, 3726 Cemetery Rd., New Meadows, ID 83654
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019