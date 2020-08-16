Retta Sachs

To the Sachs family :

Firstly, 92 Amazing years of living and over 62 of them, devoted And commited years shared with Mr Cliff Sachs and to be further Blessed having their son, Mark,And Then Daughter inlaw Patty & Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. A full life lived ,and much to be proud of,as well as setting a great example of How to journey through life, with all it's challenges, as a Team Player.

Let the memories Keep you smiling,until some future time when Our loved ones will be reunited , As is written in Gen 25 : 8 & 1 Cor 15 : 52

God speed

Ken & Mary Ellen Poh - NJ

Ken Poh

Friend