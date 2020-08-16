1/1
Retta Sachs
Retta Sachs (Gustus) died August 9, 2020 at a rehabilitation care facility in Meridian Idaho, after a short heart related illness.
Born in Pine Island New York she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Filipowski) Gustus.
She lived in Newark and Irvington, New Jersey before moving to Rockaway Township in 1961. In 2015 she moved to Meridian ID to be closer to her son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Retta was a housewife and parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Dover NJ. She served as a volunteer teacher's aide and Librarian at Sacred Heart School in Dover. She later became a parishioner at Holy Apostles Church in Meridian ID.
She was a volunteer at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville NJ, serving on the XYZ committee, and partook in seminars for Myths and Facts related to aging.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Cliff, of over 62 years; son, Mark (Patricia) of Boise ID; four grandchildren: Katrina, Brian, Joel, and Todd and four great grandchildren: Kai, Ava, Amberlee, and Kassidy. She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), a future memorial mass will be planned at Holy Apostles, date to be determined. A family only remembrance was held, and a future interment will be planned at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise ID. Remembrances may be left for Retta's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
August 14, 2020
Dedicating A song in Remembrance of Retta Sachs.

Found on you tube - { Here Today and gone Tomorrow } - Ray Conniff.

The Poh Family - Kenvil ,NJ.
Ken Poh
Friend
August 13, 2020
To the Sachs family :
Firstly, 92 Amazing years of living and over 62 of them, devoted And commited years shared with Mr Cliff Sachs and to be further Blessed having their son, Mark,And Then Daughter inlaw Patty & Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. A full life lived ,and much to be proud of,as well as setting a great example of How to journey through life, with all it's challenges, as a Team Player.
Let the memories Keep you smiling,until some future time when Our loved ones will be reunited , As is written in Gen 25 : 8 & 1 Cor 15 : 52
God speed
Ken & Mary Ellen Poh - NJ
Ken Poh
Friend
August 13, 2020
Cliff, Marc......Speaking on behalf of myself and my parents we all valued and enjoyed the friendship that grew between our families. I recall meeting in the early 1970’s when my father joined The Knights of Columbus in which your family was a part of. May Retta eternally Rest In Peace. She will always be with you in your heart.
Patrick DiVitantonio
Friend
August 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mrs Sachs. I have nothing but fond memories about hear and the family. Many good times wIth family picnics and get togethers. May she Rest In Peace. Carl DiVitantonio
Carl DiVitantonio
Friend
