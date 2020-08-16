Retta Sachs (Gustus) died August 9, 2020 at a rehabilitation care facility in Meridian Idaho, after a short heart related illness.
Born in Pine Island New York she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Filipowski) Gustus.
She lived in Newark and Irvington, New Jersey before moving to Rockaway Township in 1961. In 2015 she moved to Meridian ID to be closer to her son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Retta was a housewife and parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Dover NJ. She served as a volunteer teacher's aide and Librarian at Sacred Heart School in Dover. She later became a parishioner at Holy Apostles Church in Meridian ID.
She was a volunteer at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville NJ, serving on the XYZ committee, and partook in seminars for Myths and Facts related to aging.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Cliff, of over 62 years; son, Mark (Patricia) of Boise ID; four grandchildren: Katrina, Brian, Joel, and Todd and four great grandchildren: Kai, Ava, Amberlee, and Kassidy. She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), a future memorial mass will be planned at Holy Apostles, date to be determined. A family only remembrance was held, and a future interment will be planned at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise ID. Remembrances may be left for Retta's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.