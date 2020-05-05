Reva Gregory
1924 - 2020
Reva Gregory passed away at a local care center on her 96th birthday, May 3, 2020. Reva was born in Fruitland, Idaho to Robert and Nellie Tackett. She graduated from Fruitland High School and attended the College of Idaho for a short time.
Reva married Lowell Gregory on March 26, 1944. Reva and Lowell settled in the Boise Valley after WWII and Lowell's college. They moved to Boise in 1949 and raised 5 children and were married 51 years.
Reva was preceded in death by her husband, one son, Rodger, two grandchildren, and her sister. She is survived by four children, Robert (Sharon) of Meridian, Renee' Green (Gil) of Meridian, Richard (Janet) of Middleton, and Rex (Carlyn) of Weatherford, Texas, and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Reva will be interred at Dry Creek Cemetery. Services will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Reva's family on her memorial webpage at www.summerfuneral.com


Published in Idaho Statesman on May 5, 2020.
