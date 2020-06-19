Rex Allen Sindwell
1931 ~ 2020
Rex Allen Swindell (Poppi) passed away on June 9, 2020 with his family by his side. Until the end he was a man who lived his life with humility, integrity, and his handshake was his bond.
Rex was born to Orin and Dorothy (Wade) Swindell on December 21, 1931 in Oxford, Nebraska. After the death of his dad, his mom brought the children to Idaho to be near her family. Rex grew up in Nampa, attending Nampa High School and played baseball and football for the Bulldogs. His football team was celebrated for being Nampa High's "Winningest football team of all time." While in high school, Rex met and later married Phyllis Brown. They celebrated over 50 happy years of marriage and had three children: Dave, Kathy, and Nancy. Rex served in the Air Force and the Idaho National Guard. He began working as a bookkeeper, then salesman, and eventually became co-owner of Honstead Motor and Honstead Homes with his brother, Max. The brothers met weekly for lunch to discuss a little work, but mostly to share about their families and just be brothers.
Rex and Phyllis loved traveling to many places in the world, but Rex's true passion was with family camping on the Salmon River near Stanley, time spent at the cabin in Donnelly, watching the sunset at his condo in Maui, Hawaii, or mapping out his Saturday to ensure he made it to each of his grandkids' games or events, whom he loved and cherished dearly. Rex lived his life being a great example to his family by having a strong faith, working hard, keeping his word, being kind to everyone, keeping his family and friends close and enjoying the special things in life: reading a good book, building a campfire, sitting under the stars, catching a fish, running a river, and snowmobiling.
After Phyllis passed, Rex married Marlene DeMink. They lived in Nampa and enjoyed traveling and time at home with family and friends.
Rex is survived by his wife Marlene, family Wes and Nancy, Peter, Mark, Jeremy, Steve and Lynn, Stephen, Sarah, Brandi, Brian, Kelli, Alex, Jaxon, his sister Bette, sisters-in-law Blanche, Carlene, Marlene and Darlene, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Phyllis, son Dave, daughter Kathy, and daughter-in-law Connie, his brother Max, sister Donna, and his bothers-in-law Bud, Keith, Jack, and Rich.
A Rosary will be held Sunday June 21, at 6:00pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa on Monday June 22, 2020 at 11:30 am, and a Graveside Service will follow at Cloverdale Memorial Park at 1:15pm
The family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice, especially Hannah, Tempe. and Karcher Estates, and Maria and Consuelo for the dedication and compassion shown to our Poppi.
See full obituary at cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 19, 2020.