Swindell, Rex Allen, 88 of Nampa, died on June 9, 2020. A Rosary will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 6:30pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:30am at St Paul's Catholic Church, 510 W Roosevelt in Nampa, Idaho. Following the Mass the Committal Service will take place at Cloverdale Memorial Park in Boise.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store