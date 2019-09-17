|
|
Rex Nelson Langley
1940 - 2019
Rex N. Langley, 78, Meridian, formerly of Caldwell, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home of glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born December 24, 1940 in Nampa, Idaho to James Albert and Martha Katherine Hobson Langley. He was raised on the family farm southwest of Nyssa, Oregon and graduated from high school in Adrian, Oregon in 1959. Rex received his B.S. Degree from Oregon State University and his DMD from University of Oregon Dental School in 1966. Upon graduation, Rex married the "best thing that ever happened to him", Sally Frahm on June 26, 1966. He then completed his service to his country in the USPHS at the rank of Lt. Commander. Rex practiced dentistry in Caldwell, ID for 35 years retiring in 2004. Rex had a passion for sailing which he enjoyed sharing with friends and family. His passion led him to build several boats, a 14 foot sailboat, assisting his grandchildren and son in building a 14 foot and a 15 foot sailboat as well as helping a nephew build a 16 foot canoe. His pride and joy was a 38 foot Sloop-rigged Catalina sailboat named the Sal Lee II. Their 18 foot power boat, which he also built was named the Sal Lee I. Rex was proud to be able to say he had taught his children and grandchildren how to sail. In his retirement, Rex also pursued his other passions, woodworking, building many beautiful pieces of furniture for family and friends; hiking, gardening, fishing and birding.
Rex is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally; a son, Troy and his two children, Read and Penny; a daughter, Stacy and her husband, Rusty. He is also survived by two brothers, Keith (Diane) and James (Eydie) a brother-in-law, Jim (Claudia) Frahm and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rex was an active member of the Caldwell Lions Club for nearly 50 years and a member of St. Michaels Episcopal Cathedral in Boise.
A special note of thanks goes to the staff of Starbucks on Meridian and Overland Roads for their affection and compassion and their wonderful friendship. Also thank you to St. Luke's Hospice, especially our nurse, Debbie and our neighbors and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Rex's life and faith will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral, 518 N. 8th Street in Boise.
In Lieu of flowers, Rex's family requests that contributions be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral or to the Lions Club International Envision Program.
"I loved woodworking, watching and helping things grow and sharing my passion for sailing with others. I was fascinated with astronomy and trying to make sense of the cosmos. Remember me as a simple man who tried my best and didn't want to hurt anyone".(May 21, 2019)
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 17, 2019