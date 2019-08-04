|
|
Reza Borjian
May 5, 1950 - July 27, 2019
Reza was born on May 5, 1950 in Isfahan, Iran, the youngest of 7 brothers. Growing up, he was involved in competitive swimming and water polo. Reza enjoyed traveling throughout Iran, and eventually abroad. He attended college in England before moving to California to further his agricultural studies. Agriculture then led him to Idaho, where he met his wife, Teresa Montgomery. They were married in Rome, Italy in 1980. Reza and Teresa had two children, raising them in Boise.
Reza loved exploring the outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing, hiking, and backpacking. He was also an avid racquetball and tennis player. After suffering a heart attack in 2008 he slowed down, but continued swimming and being as active as possible. Reza had the greenest of green thumbs, and loved buying nearly dead plants to nurse back to life. He had a passion for gardening which was evident from looking at his beautiful yard. Reza was friendly and outgoing and made friends everywhere he went - he had a unique ability to converse with absolutely anyone about absolutely anything. Reza also had a great sense of humor, and was always ready with a story. Reza was endlessly curious; he loved following politics, trying new recipes, and learning new skills, from stringing tennis rackets, to reloading shells, to playing the zarb.
Most of all, Reza loved his family. Reza's family meant the world to him. Nothing gave him more joy than his children, until the arrival of his two beautiful granddaughters. Reza is survived by his wife of 39 years, Teresa, his children, Jahan (Krista) Borjian and Sara Borjian, granddaughters Sophia and Grace, 4 brothers, and a multitude of nieces/nephews/cousins in the United States and Iran. Per Reza's request, there will be no services held. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Reza passed away from a heart attack; donations can be made in his name to the .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019