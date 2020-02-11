|
Richard Earl Allen
1931 - 2020
Richard E. Allen, 88, of Boise, ID died on February 8, 2020 in Boise after a long illness. Richard was born in Norton, Kansas on May 11, 1931 to Bert and Ester Allen. He was the oldest of 3 children. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1950 and attended Boise Junior College for 1 year. He served in the US Army National Guard as a Staff Sargent.
He married Charlotte Moore in 1953. Richard retired from Garrett Freight Lines after 32 years, he was a member of the Teamsters union Local 483 and a proud member of the American Legion Post 136. He enjoyed going to family get togethers and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte; sons: Dennis (Carla), Roger (Cindy), Rich and daughter, Melanie Fausett and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Ester Allen; sisters: Donna and Roberta and grandson, Thomas Allen.
A Viewing and visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 PM Thursday February 13, 2020 at the Meridian Friends Church with a Memorial Service at 1:00. Burial will follow at the Kuna Cemetery; all are invited to a luncheon at the Kuna Senior Center Following the Service.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 11, 2020