Richard Allen "Dick" Patrick1929-2020Colonel (Ret.) Richard "Dick" Patrick, aged 90, passed away June 19th due to heart failure. Dick was a loving father, devoted grandfather, and dearest companion to Donna Stoddard. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Dick was born in Blythe, California on November 13, 1929 and later moved with his family to Jamison, Oregon. According to his high school friends, he loved sports and was a talented athlete who lettered in football, basketball and track. After high school graduation in 1947, Dick went on to the University of Oregon where he played varsity football for the Ducks. During his college tenure he played in every football game for 4 years, was team captain and played in the 1949 Cotton Bowl. In the summer of 1952, Dick tried out for the San Francisco 49ers. He made it to the final round, but in his words, "I wasn't big enough, mean enough, or fast enough" to make the professional team.On August 23rd of 1953 Richard married Rhoda Gow, a fellow graduate of the University of Oregon. Later that month he entered pilot training in the U.S. Air Force, which began his long and accomplished military career. Dick clocked over 7,000 hours of flight time, primarily flying aerial refueling tankers including the KC-97 and the KC-135. In 1983 Richard retired as a full Colonel having enjoyed a successful 30-year career. Rhoda died in 1992 after 39 years of marriage, during which they had a son who passed away shortly after birth, followed by 3 daughters, Gloria, Gail and Amy, to whom he was a wonderful and loving father.In his late 20's Dick was introduced to golf and he soon developed an insatiable passion for the game, successfully competing in many amateur tournaments over the years. A highlight was winning the Nebraska State Seniors Championship in 1986. His retirement years were filled with playing golf with family and friends on the courses of Papillion, Nebraska, Green Valley, Arizona and Boise, Idaho. Dick also loved watching both live and televised sports and particularly looked forward to college football season each year. His favorite teams were his alma mater the Oregon Ducks, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Boise State Broncos. He and Donna traveled frequently for golf tournaments and to spectate football games.Richard is predeceased by his son Robert Wayne Patrick, daughter Capt. Gloria Patrick Holbrook, USAF, wife Rhoda Gow Patrick, and sister Katherine Barbara Patrick Gross. He is survived by his companion Donna Stoddard, brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Jackie Patrick, daughter and son-in law Gail and Kevin Roddy, daughter and son-in-law Amy and Steve Pearcy, grandchildren Catharine Roddy, Courtney Roddy, Drew Pearcy and Brett Pearcy.Though he was an impressive man of many accomplishments, it is Dick's spirit that will be most sorely missed by his family and friends. He exuded generosity, humility, and caring that made him an exemplar for those who remember him. In his own words, he lived a life that far exceeded his expectations. He was grateful for the time he was given, and his family is deeply proud of what he did with it.A funeral service for Richard Patrick will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Thursday, July 9th at 11:00 am. Services are under the direction and care of Summers Funeral Home, Meridian. 208-898-0642