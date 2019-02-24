Richard "Dick" Baker Scott

1928-2019

After 90 years, God allowed Richard "Dick" Baker Scott to enter his kingdom on February 14, 2019. On Valentine's Day, he went to hold hands with his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Dorothy Mae. He was a minister of God's word for approximately 72 years and had continued preaching until

just a few months before he left this world.

Dick was born on November 10, 1928 to John David and Ethel Mae "Baker" Scott in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Meline on December 14, 1947 in Julesburg, Colorado.

After committing their lives to each other, they moved to Boise, Idaho so they could attend Boise Bible College. While attending they began their Christian Ministry and had their first daughter, Rhonda. After graduating, Dick, Dorothy and Rhonda moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado to serve in a local church. While ministering in Colorado Springs, their second daughter, Radene was born. Shortly after, they were called to move their growing family to Sturgis, South Dakota to serve as a minister to the Church of Christ. During their seven years of service in Sturgis, they had their third and fourth daughters, ReVona and Ricarda.

Their ministry took them many places after Sturgis and grew to include: Kingsford, Michigan; Glendive, Montana; Vale, Oregon; Enterprise, Oregon; Garibaldi, Oregon; Pendleton, Oregon; Weiser, Idaho; Boise, Idaho (Managers of the Boise Christian Retirement Village); Ontario, Oregon (Sunrise Christian Church); and back to Boise, Idaho to reside and share God's word once again at the Boise Christian Retirement Village.

Dick will be greatly missed by all of those that have been blessed to know him and whose lives he had touched. Dick is rejoicing in heaven with Dorothy, his beloved wife, and many friends and family that went on before him.

Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his Dad and Mom and three brothers, Clyde, Donald, and Glen. He is survived by four daughters and their husbands; Rhonda (Raymond) DeLoe, Radene (Phil) Terry, ReVona (Larry) Neis, and Ricarda (Mark) Hargrove; his sister Donna Perry, his sister-in-law Glenice Williams; as well as 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

The Celebration of Life will be at Boise Bible College on March 2nd at 11:00 AM.

In Lieu of flowers,memorials may be given to the Boise Bible College – Richard Scott Memorial Scholarship. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019