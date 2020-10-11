Richard Brooks (Dick) Parrish
A gentleman; a gentle man
On September 29, 2020, Dick passed away peacefully after a battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. He was born in Kalispell, Montana on June 4, 1938 to Richard Wiley and Helen (Bancroft) Parrish. When he was four years old, they moved to Yakima, Washington, where he grew up. Later that year Dick was joined by his brother Dave, and in 1954, the two brothers were joined by their much younger brother, Tom, whom they adored.
Dick graduated from Yakima Senior High School in 1956. He was a good student and a good athlete, excelling in figure skating, track, basketball, and especially golf. He won the Junior Golf Championship at Yakima Valley Country Club twice, as well as the Yakima Valley Junior Golf Tournament. He attended the University of Washington where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. In 1960 he left school for active duty with the US Army National Guard. He returned to marry his sweetheart, Susan Spring, whom he had met in junior high and who had been at his side all through high school and college. They were married in August,1960, after which he returned to college, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. He later completed a graduate executive program at Stanford University.
In April, 1961, he started his career with Boise Cascade Corporation in Boise, Idaho. His career spanned nearly forty years; he retired as Senior Vice-President -- Building Products where he was responsible for the company's wood products sales, marketing, manufacturing, timberlands, and wholesale distribution operations. In the 1990's he led the company's efforts to develop natural resource products in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Russia.
Well known in the industry, Dick served as Chairman or Director on several industry boards and was honored by the National Forest Products Assoc. as "Member of the Year" in 1991. After retiring in 1999, her served as Chairman of the Board of Review of the American Lumber Standards Committee for twelve years.
Dick enjoyed life. He loved and cared deeply for his wife, Susie, two children, Julie and Mike; two grandchildren, Christine and Sean, and his two brothers, Dave and Tom.
He loved to ski, fly fish, work out, play golf, and was an avid reader. Just before retiring, Dick briefly thought he would become a mountain climber and made ascents of Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mt. Whitney, but as he said, "Sanity eventually returned" and he gave up doing that. After he retired, he and Susie traveled extensively. He loved to plan their adventures; Susie loved to go on them! Combined with his earlier business travel, he visited about 50 countries and nearly all 50 states in America.
A generous and modest man, he was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. He is survived by Susie, his wife of 60 years; his children and grandchildren, and his brother, Dave, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His parents and his youngest brother, Tom, preceded him in death.
The family wishes to thank the dear nurses and staff at Touchmark Memory Care and Keystone Hospice Care for their loving care and support the past few months. Due to the pandemic, a private inurnment will be conducted at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to give a memorial geft to a charity of your choice
, the Permanent Endowment Fund at St. Michael's, or the Idaho Communty Foundation, Dick would be honored.